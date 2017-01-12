Cricket Schedule

Date Match Details Jan 12 - Jan 16, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Jan 20, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20 SuperSport Park, Centurion

D/N SuperSport Park, Centurion Jan 22, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Jan 25, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 Newlands, Cape Town

D/N Newlands, Cape Town Jan 28, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth

St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth Feb 1, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Kingsmead, Durban

D/N Kingsmead, Durban Feb 4, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

D/N The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Feb 7, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI Newlands, Cape Town

D/N Newlands, Cape Town Feb 10, 2017 South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI SuperSport Park, Centurion

D/N SuperSport Park, Centurion

1-9 |



