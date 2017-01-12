Cricket Schedule
|Date
|Match Details
|Jan 12 - Jan 16, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Jan 20, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20
D/NSuperSport Park, Centurion
|Jan 22, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Jan 25, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20
D/NNewlands, Cape Town
|Jan 28, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
St Georges Park, Port Elizabeth
|Feb 1, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
D/NKingsmead, Durban
|Feb 4, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
D/NThe Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Feb 7, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI
D/NNewlands, Cape Town
|Feb 10, 2017
|
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 5th ODI
D/NSuperSport Park, Centurion
|
1-9 |
With an excessive amount of cricket being played these days, it’s very hard for people to remain updated with the complete schedule of the upcoming cricket matches. That prompted us to lay the foundation of this website. This is the only cricket website in the world where you can get the schedule of the matches which are scheduled to be played months later.
Most of the active cricket websites/blogs these days are one dimensional. They focus more on the news. As far as the schedule is concerned, they have the minimal focus on that regardless of the fact that it’s the schedule which the cricket lovers need the most. So, we decided to build a schedule oriented website. We cover news as well, but, it’s the schedule which remains our priority.
We provide the schedule of the matches in various ways. If you need the match schedule of a particular month, you can get that from our monthly section and the same goes for the yearly schedule as well. Apart from that, we also provide the schedule format wise or tournament wise. For example- let’s say you need the schedule of only the One Day Internationals or the test matches or you need the schedule of a particular big tournament like World Cup and Champions trophy, you can get that here. In fact, you can download that from our website. However, despite this being a more schedule related site, we concentrate on other aspects too such as news, live score and live commentary. So, as a user, you would be able to find everything regarding the game here. Also, while covering the news, we make sure that we don’t stick only to international cricket. We cover the domestic competitions of the test playing nations as well. In short, we have tried to facilitate the users with a complete cricket website.
